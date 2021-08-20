State Representative Bennie Cook recognizes Piney River Brewing Company

RDN REPORTS

State Rep. Bennie Cook, R-Houston, presented a resolution to the owners of Piney River Brewing Company, Brian and Joleen Durham, as they recently celebrated the anniversary of their grand opening ten years ago.

The Durham’s first bought their home in Bucyrus in 1998, and began perfecting the homebrew recipes that would eventually become the original recipes for Piney River Brewing.

Since then, the brewery has continued to grow, and has been recognized for their craft, winning a gold medal for Old Tom Porter at the Great American Beer Festival, and a gold award for Float Trip Ale at the World Beer Cup in 2014.

The Durham’s are also blessed with the love and admiration of their son, Andy Durham, who serves as the Head Brewmaster for Andy’s Root Beer.

“It’s a great honor to present Brian and Joleen a resolution for their 10th “Aleiversary.” Brian and Joleen have helped put Bucyrus on the map. Their business brings people from all over the state to Texas County,” Cook said. “I would like to thank the Durham family for everything they do for Texas County, and we are proud to have such strong families and businesses growing and thriving in our area.”

Individuals who have more questions, call Cook’s office at 573-751-1490.