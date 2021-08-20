St. James Caring Center strengthening, empowering the community

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The St. James Caring Center is partnering with The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri to host a drive-thru food distribution every third Thursday of the month to meet the immediate food needs of families in St. James School District.

In August, a team from Phelps County Bank in St. James assisted with pre-sorting and bagging items in the warehouse in preparation for Commodity Day.

“This event is the Caring Center's direct response to meeting immediate food needs of families,” shares Director Nancy Montgomery. “Even prior to the pandemic, families were experiencing some level of food insecurity. But the pandemic has exacerbated pre-existing health inequities, so inevitably food insecurity has grown significantly in vulnerable communities.”

The St. James Caring Center and its community partners have always been committed to providing hunger relief to families.

According to Montgomery, it is even more critical now to serve those who have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

In August, the St. James Caring Center served 200 families and was blessed with more than 60 volunteers assisting with distribution.

For information about Commodity Day, please call the St. James Caring Center office at 573-265-2047. To volunteer, call the Caring Center office and ask for Marilyn.

Visit the Caring Center Thrift Store located at 113 W. Eldon in St. James; benevolent services are, in part, supported by the thrift store sales.