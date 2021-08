RDN REPORTS

Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 3rd Class Tyler Counts, from Rolla, prepares desert in the chief petty officer galley aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 16.

Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Melvin Fatimehin)