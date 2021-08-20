Missouri State Fair final weekend highlights

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Fairgoers are invited to come out and celebrate with the Missouri State Fair for Youth in Agriculture Day, Saturday and family preparedness, half price day, Sunday.

Saturday, is Youth in Agriculture Day at the Missouri State Fair.

The day is sponsored by the Missouri Department of Agriculture, and will feature special offers for youth at select concessions and vendors.

The highlight of Youth in Agriculture Day is the annual Sale of Champions at 1:30 p.m. in the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall.

The Sale of Champions auction event recognizes the accomplishments of young agriculturalists and their top tier livestock projects: Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion steers, barrows, lambs, meat goats, pen of chickens and pen of rabbits from 4-H and FFA livestock shows and hams and bacons.

This is an event that you won’t want to miss. Show your support for our youth in agriculture and all their hard work.

Another highly anticipated event on Saturday are the Draft Horse Hitches competitions in the Mathewson Exhibition Center.

The popular Show-Me Classic class will complete the show featuring six-horse hitches entries in the show ring.

Other fun events happening during your visit on Saturday:

• Bald Eagle and Peregrine Falcon Demos at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Conservation Building.

• Wine 101 Class, sponsored by Missouri Wines, at noon in the Missouri Wine Tent.

• Homegrown Singer Contest Semi Final Rounds, sponsored by Bimbo Bakeries, USA, at 4 p.m. on the Budweiser Stage.

• Hank Williams, Jr. with Walker Montgomery at 7:30 p.m. in the State Fair Grandstand, presented by CFM Insurance, tickets available for purchase online or at the State Fair Box Office.

• Bull Riding Competition, presented by Area RAM Dealers, at 8 p.m. in the State Fair Arena, tickets available for purchase online or at the State Fair Box Office.

• Full lineups of free entertainment and livestock shows all day.

Visit the Missouri State Fair's website, www.mostatefair.com, for more information on additional highlights for Youth in Agriculture Day.

Sunday is Family Preparedness, Half Price Day, sponsored by Missouri Department of Public Safety State Emergency Management

Fairgoers can enjoy the final day of the 2021 Missouri State Fair by receiving half price adult admission at the gate and $1 admission for children ages 6-12.

Select vendors and concession stands will have half-priced deals all day long.

Unlimited carnival ride wristbands are also half-priced for only $17 on the final Sunday.

Fairgoers can get their tickets now for the Winged Sprint Cars, POWRi Non Winged Spring Cars and Late Model races in the State Fair Grandstand, presented by CFM Insurance, on Sunday starting with Hot Laps at 6 p.m. and Heat Races beginning at 7 p.m.

The Demolition Derby starting at 2 p.m. in the State Fair Arena, tickets on sale now.

Other fun events fairgoers can check out on Sunday include:

• Draft Horse Hitches in the Mathewson Exhibition Center starting at 1 p.m.

• Homegrown Singer Contest Final Rounds, sponsored by Bimbo Bakeries, USA, at 2 p.m. on the Budweiser Stage.

• Pedal Pull at the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall at 10 a.m.

• Missouri Fiddling Championship at the Touchstone Energy Stage at 1:30 p.m.

• Full lineups of free entertainment and livestock shows all day.

Visit the Fair's website for more information on additional highlights for Family Preparedness/Half Price Day, Sunday.