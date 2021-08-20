Day Trippin’: The 33rd Annual Lake of the Ozarks Shootout Powerboat Races and Special Events

RDN REPORTS

The largest and longest-running unsanctioned powerboat race in the country, the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout, returns to Central Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday, Aug. 28 and Sunday, Aug. 29, with multiple events leading up to the big race weekend.

The high-speed, action-packed main event, which has been hailed as one of the "must-see boating events in the country" by Boating Magazine, takes place at Captain Ron's Bar and Grill in Sunrise Beach with powerboats racing individually to see who can log the fastest speed to be crowned the overall "Top Gun" for 2021.

Throughout the racing weekend of Aug. 28 and Aug. 29, the high-octane vessels will top out at speeds of over 200 miles per hour along the race course near the 34.5 mile marker of the Lake of the Ozarks at Captain Ron's.

The competitive field features roughly 100 boats competing in over 60 different race divisions, including professional, non-professional and manufacturer classes, among others.

The reigning Shootout champion is American Ethanol, which has won the Top Gun title the last six years running with a winning speed of 202 miles per hour in 2020.

Spectators and racers alike will be eager to see if American Ethanol will extend their winning streak and break the long-standing fastest-ever time logged at the Shootout of 244 miles per hour set by the Spirit of Qatar in 2014.

In addition to the boat races that weekend, highlights include acrobatic aerial stunts performed by Brian Correll Air Shows, vendor villages, live music, fundraiser auction and an awards ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

All proceeds raised from the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout and its corresponding events are donated to eight Lake-area fire and rescue departments and numerous charitable organizations around the Lake of the Ozarks.

In 2020, the Shootout raised $400,000 for the local fire departments and 32 different charities.

Other special events leading up to the Shootout weekend include:

Saturday

• "Mini Shootout" remote control boat races at Ha Ha Tonka Spring at Ha Ha Tonka State Park in Camdenton

Sunday

• "Float Your Boat" hand-made boat races at Captain Ron's Bar and Grill in Sunrise Beach

Monday

• The Great Shootout Treasure Hunt at Captain Ron's Bar and Grill in Sunrise Beach

Tuesday

• Lake of the Ozarks Bob Morgan Memorial Shootout Hall of Fame Dinner and Induction Ceremony at The Lighthouse in Sunrise Beach

Wednesday

• "Shootout on the Strip" Meet and Greet along the Bagnell Dam Strip in Lake Ozark

Thursday

• "Wishing on a Ride" powerboat rides for the Make a Wish Foundation at Captain Ron's Bar and Grill in Sunrise Beach

• Dyno, Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show at Tucker's Shuckers and the Malted Monkey on the Bagnell Dam Strip in Lake Ozark

Friday

• Lake of the Ozarks Shootout Poly Lift Poker Run at eight participating locations around the Lake of the Ozarks

• Boulevard Brewing Company's Lake of the Ozarks Shootout Great Silent Auction at Captain Ron's Bar and Grill in Sunrise Beach

Saturday and Sunday

• 33rd Annual Lake of the Ozarks Shootout Powerboat Races at Captain Ron's Bar and Grill in Sunrise Beach

• Boulevard Brewing Company's Lake of the Ozarks Shootout Great Silent Auction at Captain Ron's Bar and Grill in Sunrise Beach

For more information on the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout and a complete schedule of events, visit www.LakeoftheOzarksShootout.com.

