Rolla Choral Arts Society resumes rehearsals for fall season

The Rolla Community Choir will begin rehearsals for the upcoming concert season, where members of the choir will be required to wear masks.

The Rolla Community Choir will begin rehearsing for the 2021-2022 concert season at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at First Presbyterian Church in the Fellowship Hall.

According to Rolla Choral Arts Society's artistic and executive director, Jeff Sandquist, rehearsals will follow a new schedule to comply with current recommendations for indoor rehearsals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 8 p.m., the rehearsal will move to the sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church.

Sandquist said due to the current level of COVID-19 in the community, rehearsals starting this season will be masked, regardless of vaccination status.

The Rolla Community Choir will have masks available for individuals without one.

Rehearsals will follow the schedule to comply with current recommendations for indoor rehearsals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all look forward to the time when masks are no longer required. Unfortunately, that time is not now,” Sandquist said in a news release.

The choir will be rehearsing for an outdoor concert on Thursday, Oct. 14, featuring music by Stephen Foster, and for a Christmas performance of Karl Jenkins “Stella Natalis” scheduled for Dec. 11 and Dec. 12.

The choir will be performing Eric Whitacre’s “Sacred Veil” in the spring on April 9 and April 10.

“Stella Natalis” and “Sacred Veil” can be picked up before rehearsals during regular business hours at Investment Realty.

All music will be available at rehearsals.

Individuals can find additional information and learning tracks at the Rolla Choral Arts Society website, www.rollachoirs.org.

Go to the ensembles page for Rolla Community Choir and Men of Song.

According to Sandquist, the Rolla Choral Arts Society Children’s Choirs, Una Voce and Cantiamo, will not be rehearsing during the fall semester.

The hope is that the choirs will be able to resume rehearsals beginning in January of 2022.

An interest survey for community members has been developed and is available on the Rolla Choral Arts Society website.

Community members interested in the Children's Choir program and have singers in their family ages 9 to 16 should complete the survey at www.rollachoirs.org.

Singers ages 16 and older are welcome in the Rolla Community Choir.

Tuition for the year is $150 per singer.

Scholarships are available for any singer with financial needs.

Singers will need to register for the choir by completing the Singer Registration Form, https://forms.gle/9kE3iNogvCYucsQV7.

For more information, email Sandquist at jsndqst@gmail.com.