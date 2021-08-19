Rolla Chamber presents outstanding educator award to Rebecca Bolen

RDN REPORTS

The Education Committee of the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce recognized Rebecca Bolen as the 2021 Outstanding Educator at the Rolla Public Schools Back-to-School Rally on Aug. 16.

The Outstanding Educator award is designed to honor an educator who exemplifies creativity, enthusiasm, commitment and development of positive learning environment.

Positive learning environments have proven to prepare students for success beyond the classroom.

Rebecca is a Health Science Academy instructor at Rolla Technical College. She recognizes each of her students potential and cultivates it through support and encouragement.

In addition, she strives to instill in her students the importance of community and giving back.

Other nominees include: