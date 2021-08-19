Rolla chamber holds ribbon cutting for Pollinator Garden

Master Gardeners pictured include Tina Heusler, Sarah Farmer, Patty Reynolds and Janet Miller. Kirsten McIntyre is not pictured.

Missouri University Extension in Phelps County and the Phelps County Master Gardeners celebrated the new Pollinator Garden located at The Centre with a ribbon cutting and celebration. 

Master gardeners are University of Missouri-trained volunteers who help others in their communities to learn about gardening and environmental education. 

For more information about Phelps County Master Gardeners, contact Cheryl Neumann.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, they will be hosting a session on starting a pollinator garden. 

Attendees will receive one free milkweed or pollinator plant. 

Visit www.PhelpsMasterGardeners.org for more information.