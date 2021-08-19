Kampmeier recognizes former teachers during Convocation

RDN REPORTS

As both a graduate of Waynesville High School and a teacher in the Waynesville R-VI School District, Joanie Kampmeier has experienced firsthand the positive, lasting impact that Waynesville teachers make in the lives of their students.

Kampmeier, the Waynesville R-VI 2021 Teacher of the Year, magnified the importance of caring teachers during her Convocation speech on Aug. 16.

She shared how one of her former high school teachers, Tina Rowden, continued to help with her college algebra—even after she graduated, and how much she needed to hear the three words “I love you” every day as a student in Eric Thornburg’s class.

Kampmeier ended her speech with “As we kickoff the new school year, I want you all to believe in the impact you can make on student lives through building relationships.”