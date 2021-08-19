Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Market Rabbits announced

RDN REPORTS

Carissa Stong, daughter of Dusty and Melissa Stong, is the exhibitor of the 2021 Grand Champion Pen of Rabbits at the Missouri State Fair.

Stong is from Sheldon, and is a member of the Lone Star 4-H Club.

Stong’s prize-winning New Zealand pen of rabbits weighed an average of 4.42 pounds.

The Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Rabbits honor went to Kaela Sadler of Atlanta.

She is the daughter of Travis and Jodi Britton and is a member of the Atlanta Home Pioneers 4-H Club. Kaela’s Californian pen of rabbits weighed an average of 5.2 pounds.

On Saturday, both Carissa and Kaela will sell their pen of rabbits in two of 16 lots offered in the Missouri State Fair Sale of Champions.

Proceeds from the annual sale benefit both the winning exhibitors and the Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture Scholarship Program, administered by the Missouri State Fair Foundation.

Many livestock exhibitors will work toward earning a place in the ring at the time-honored Sale of Champions Auction.

Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Steers, Barrows, Lambs, Meat Goats, Pens of Chickens and Pens of Rabbits will be featured in the auction, along with the Grand and Reserve Grand Champion Hams and Bacons.

The sale will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, in the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall.

The entire auction will be broadcast live by KMMO radio online and video streamed live by Carter Media at midvid.com.

Updates and interviews will be available on KMZU the Farm, 100.7. FM.

The auction will also be live on the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Facebook page and live online bidding will be available via LiveAuctions.tv.

For more information regarding online bidding please visit the State Fair website, https://www.mostatefair.com.

Through the generous support of YIA sponsors and the Missouri State Fair Foundation, the Missouri State Fair is able to award scholarships each year to Missouri youth.

Last year, thirty-four $1,500 scholarships, one supreme $2,500 scholarship, sponsored by Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners/Sydenstricker Genetics, four supreme $2,500 scholarships, sponsored by the Missouri State Fair Foundation and one $5,000 platinum scholarship offered by YIA supporters were awarded to youth across Missouri.

Since 1992, the YIA committee has awarded $797,500 in scholarships.

A complete listing of the 2020 YIA sponsors is available on the Fair’s website.

A listing of the 2021 sponsors will be posted soon. Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor this year, or receiving more information about sponsorship, can visit the Fair’s website, or contact Chuck Miller at 573-881-3589, Rodney Heimer at 217-257-6182, Sharon Topliff at 573-353-0543 or Mike Williams at 816-797-5450.