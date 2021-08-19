Church Briefs: Aug. 20

RDN REPORTS

Redeemer Lutheran Church

Redeemer Lutheran Church worships Sunday, Aug. 22, at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Communion weekly.

Join us as Rev. Dr. Nathan Kuhlman continue a series, Road Trip: Summer Adventure, with the message: Gulf Shores (Luke 5:1-11). Series description: Family vacations are filled with memories, seeing sights, eating delicious food, connecting deeper with family and friends, and learning lessons about yourself.

Whether our destination is across the continent or the next town over, there is an adventure awaiting. What can the world teach us about God? Quite a bit! This summer we will travel to famous places around the globe to illustrate the eternal truths about following Jesus. Are you ready? Join us as we explore God’s Word in the world around us. Where will we go next?

Grow deeper in your relationship with God by attending Growth Group on Sunday, Aug. 22 at 9:45 a.m. Two adult study explores: Philippians, Ezekiel, as well as KidZone (grades K-5), and Youth Group (grades 6-12).

Tuesday, Aug. 24, Boy Scouts meet at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 25, Men’s Study meet at 6:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 26, Women’s Bible Study at 6:30 p.m. (contact church for location).

The Red Letter Challenge (RLC) is coming. RLC is an exciting churchwide experience that will inspire our weekend messages, Small Groups, children and youth ministries. Running from Sept. 12 through Oct. 24, RLC is a 40-day journey that explores the red letters of Jesus–the words He spoke–and put them into practice.

If you’re tired of just checking religious boxes, if you know that you were made for something more, and if you want to make a greater difference in the world, RLC is for you.

Question? Contact the church office at 573-364-7071 or info@RedeemerRolla.org.

Feel free visiting our website: RedeemerRolla.org and “like” us on Facebook at Facebook.com/RedeemerRolla to stay updated with the latest news! Looking for a church home? Come “GROW” with us at Redeemer.

Greentree Christian Church Golf for Our Kids

Greentree Christian Church is holding its annual golf tournament Aug. 30, at Oak Meadow Country Club.

The schedule includes a check in, lunch and putting contest at 11 a.m., tee time at noon, and awards and refreshments at 4 p.m.

This year’s proceeds will support Greentree Christian Church’s local agency G.R.A.C.E. for Christmas. Registration will help provide food and clothing, as well as Christmas gifts, to kids and their families in the Rolla community.

Recovery Celebration

New Dimension Christian Ministry will hold an event to celebrate addiction and mental health recovery with guest and community speakers at 6 p.m. Sept. 24, at 127819 County Road 5110 off Highway 72 in Rolla. For more information, contact Tuesday Florence at 816-509-0073 or email tuesday.florence@gmail.com