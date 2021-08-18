Search and rescue efforts continue for missing soldier

RDN REPORTS

Search and rescue efforts continue for Spc. Joshua Morrison, a Fort Leonard Wood Soldier who was last seen Sunday, Aug. 15, in the vicinity of Ruby’s Landing after kayaking on the Gasconade River in Pulaski County near Waynesville.

According to Fort Leonard Wood’s Public Affairs Office, first responders along with Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and soldiers from the 5th Engineer Battalion continue to work closely with the Waynesville Fire Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department with search and rescue operations along the river.

Officials from the coordinated effort said the response on social media and from news stations has been incredible, and they are thankful for the public’s assistance in sharing Morrison’s picture and last known whereabouts.

“We are working with multiple agencies and leveraging every asset we can to assist in the search for Spc. Morrison,” said Ed Fowler, Unified Command spokesperson. “We are so appreciative of all the support and for the Soldiers who are out here assisting us in the search and rescue efforts.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department at 573-774-6196 or Fort Leonard Wood law enforcement officials at 573-596-6141.