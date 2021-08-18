Rolla chamber announces August Business of the Month

RDN REPORTS

The Rolla Chamber of Commerce congratulated August Business of the Month, USA Tours.

USA tours is a charter bus and tour company operating out of Rolla since 1996. The first motorcoach was purchased by Jerre Robertson as an offshoot of USA Express, an airport shuttle company.

Robertson sold both companies to Nick Barrack some 20 years ago and they are still operating in concert today.

USA Tours is currently operating eight standard motorcoaches and two special touring coaches taking over 30,000 passengers to hundreds of destinations each year from coast to coast to coast and to Canada.

The unique mural on the side of their buses has earned them the honor of having the most photographed busses in the entire United States.

Pictured from left to right are Rex Tennyson, Robin Parker, Nick Barrack, Rachel Guth, and Mark Owens.

