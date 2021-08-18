New brownie inspired Girl Scouts cookie joins lineup for 2022

RDN REPORTS

The Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland and Girl Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday that a new indulgent brownie-inspired cookie is joining the lineup in 2022.

According to Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland, the new Adventurefuls cookie will be a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.

Every purchase of Adventurefuls and the whole portfolio of iconic cookies during cookie season will help local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year and explore what interests them.

“Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world,” according to Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland in a press release.

Also new in 2022 will be the Girl Scout Cookie Program’s new Cookie Business badges that help girls think like entrepreneurs as they run their cookie businesses and incorporate online sales through the Digital Cookie or Smart Cookies platform.

The badges move from goal setting and effective sales-pitching in person and online to market research, creating business plans and implementing digital marketing campaigns.

Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland kicks off cookie season in January 2022.

Visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Adventurefuls and other Girl Scout Cookies are on sale.