Deadline approaching for Fidelity Communications' social media campaigns

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Residents still have time to enter Fidelity Communications’ BulldogProud and A Stronger Connection campaigns.

Residents can show their support for the Rolla Bulldogs by sending photos or videos of their best #BulldogProud moments to be featured on the internet provider’s #BulldogProud TV commercial.

Residents can submit photos or videos to brad.hayes@fidelitycommunications.com by Friday to participate.

All participants will receive a link to the commercial to post on their website or social channels.

Fidelity Communication is also awarding $1,000 prizes each week through Sept. 5 to individuals making a difference in the community as part of the internet provider’s #AStrongerConnection contest.

To learn more and submit nominations, visit http://www.fidelitycommunications.com/contest.