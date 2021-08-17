Starkloff Disability Institute to host 7th Universal Design Summit

RDN REPORTS

The Starkloff Disability Institute will host their seventh Universal Design Summit Sept. 29 to Oct. 1. This year, to ensure the safety of all participants, the summit will be virtual, while still providing exceptional content and learning experiences.

Registration is open until the summit begins.

The summit remains the leading conference in North America exclusively dedicated to universal housing and communities.

The summit is a unique educational program and conference that aims to promote UD principles in public places, housing and digital spaces with exceptional content and experiences.

This year’s summit, “Inclusion Fusion,” will highlight these topics.

“We are excited to bring back the Universal Design Summit as the need for this design approach in both public and private spaces continues to grow,” Founder of the Starkloff Disability Institute Colleen Starkloff said.

Starkloff said,” Our goal continues to be to increase the usability of our communities and housing for every person, regardless of age or ability.”

The Universal Design Summit will take on a virtual format in 2021, while still providing opportunities for attendees to network and ask questions.

The three-day event will include keynote presentations by top industry leaders, as well as breakout sessions, salon chat networking time, office hours with sponsors and vendors and a thought-leaders round table with Question and Answer session.

The roundtable will feature all five speakers and will give attendees the opportunity to post questions to the group. The virtual content library will also include all the presentations, a vendor gallery and more.

This year’s keynote speakers include:

— Matt May, Head of Inclusive Design at Adobe

— Karen L. Braitmayer, FAIA, Founder of Studio Pacifica

— Dr. Travis Threats, Professor and Department Chair at St. Louis University

— William Leddy, FAIA, Principal at Leddy Maytum Stacy Architects

— Foad Hamidi, PhD, Assistant Professor at The University of Maryland

The Starkloff Disability Institute has conducted six Universal Design Summit conferences with over 300 attendees on average.

Participants include builders, architects, occupational therapists, interior designers, landscape architects among others.

The conference includes vendors of universal products such as Toto, Kohler, Quick Drain, Honeywell, Schluter and more.

The conference also includes an optional tour of St. Louis’ best examples of universally designed public spaces and homes.

Continuing education units CEU’s are available from the American Institute of Architects AIA and the American Occupational Therapy Association. For more information or to register for the Summit, visit udsummit.com.