Phelps County Public Housing Agency seeks landlords

RDN REPORTS

The Phelps County Public Housing Agency is seeking landlords for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, commonly known as Section 8.

The program assists low-income families, the elderly, and people with disabilities afford decent, safe and sanitary rental housing from private landlords.

Some of the benefits of accepting Housing Choice Vouchers include a large pool of potential tenants, guaranteed rental income, free advertising of available units, lower vacancies and unit oversight by qualified housing inspectors.

Additionally, landlords are encouraged to interview prospective tenants and make the final decision on renting their units.

Currently, there are 120 families with Housing Choice Vouchers in the Meramec Region searching for approved housing and another 376 families on the waiting list.

Landlords are needed in Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Maries, Phelps and Washington counties.

Potential landlords can find additional information at www.meramecregion.org/mrpc-programs-and-services/phelps-county-pha/.

Additional questions can be directed to Housing Manager Donald Keeney at 573-265-4200 ext. 128 or via email at dkeeney@meramecregion.org.

Meramec Regional Planning Commission provides staffing to the Phelps County Public Housing Agency that provides rental assistance to 725 low-income families in Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Maries Phelps — outside the city limits of Rolla — and Washington counties.

The Phelps County Housing Agency also offers the Family Self-Sufficiency Program where clients develop a goal-oriented, five-year plan that moves them toward self-sufficiency and independence from government programs.