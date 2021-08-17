Fort Leonard Wood asks public for assistance in finding missing soldier

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood leaders are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Specialist Joshua J. Morrison, a missing Soldier.

According to Fort Leonard Wood’s Public Affairs Office, Morrison’s last known whereabouts were in the vicinity of Ruby’s Landing after kayaking on the Gasconade River in Waynesville.

Fort Leonard Wood first responders along with Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are working closely with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and the Waynesville Fire Department with search and rescue operations along the river.

Fort Leonard Wood leaders are working closely with local law enforcement and remain in contact with Specialist Morrison’s family. If you have seen Specialist Morrison, please contact law enforcement officials at 573-596-6141.