Eagles Nest interactive learning space takes flight at Missouri Department of Conservation Cape Nature Center

An interactive learning space where children can explore bald eagles’ vital role in Missouri’s ecosystem has just landed at Missouri Department of Conservation’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

The Eagles Nest, an area where families and children can learn about bald eagles’ environment through puppets, costumes, and books, stemmed from a creative idea by Missouri Department of Conservation staff.

“After visiting other facilities, we decided to design a concept and asked our in-house exhibit team to create something eye-catching for us at the Cape Nature Center,” Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky said. “We hope that with the addition of the new space, we can introduce eagles to children of all ages.”

The new area underscores the importance of bald eagles resurgence in Missouri and learning how to identify the species.

Mature bald eagles have a dark brown body with white head and tail.

Females are larger than males, but otherwise the sexes look alike. They are usually observed statewide near lakes, rivers, and marshes, particularly during the winter.

Though bald eagles have made a dramatic comeback on our continent, their presence is still vulnerable within our state, and they remain a species of conservation concern.

More information on bald eagles in Missouri can be found online, at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/bald-eagle.

Cape Nature Center information and event registration can be found, at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/cape-girardeau-conservation-nature-center.

Cape Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311.

An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov.

A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise – 10 p.m.