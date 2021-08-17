Courage2Report provides safe, confidential to report School safety concerns

RDN REPORTS

Colonel Eric Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, reminds school personnel, parents, and students the Courage2ReportMO program provides a safe and confidential way to report any concerns regarding their safety or the safety of others.

These concerns may include assault, bullying or repeated harassment, cyberbullying, fighting, guns, homicide, human trafficking, knife, planned school attack, imminent school shooting, school shooting threat, sexual offense, third party suicide or a terrorism threat.

Individuals reporting their concerns may remain anonymous by not providing their name.

“Courage2Report Missouri empowers adults and children to be the solution in addressing community and school safety,” according to a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The program provides a “sooner is safer” tool to report real-time concerns 24 hours a day.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, there are several ways concerned residents may submit a Courage2Report report.

Residents can send a report through an Apple or Google Play Courage2Report mobile app and make an online report on the Missouri State Highway Patrol website http://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/MSHPWeb/Courage2ReportMO/index.html or speak confidentially to a trained professional by calling 866-748-7047.

Courage2Report Missouri calls and tips — web and mobile app — are answered 24 hours a day, 365 days per year by trained communications professionals and include two-way dialogue.

Reports are sent to the appropriate school or law enforcement agency for investigation and follow-up.

Information in reports allows schools and their community partners to manage potential risks, increase school safety proactively, and require people to return a disposition report on each tip to notify the Missouri State Highway Patrol of the outcome.

The highway patrol urges schools to verify their administrative contact information is up-to-date and available to Courage2Report staff since it ensures the correct individuals are notified if a report involves their school.

Any schools not currently participating in the Courage2Report program may request a Courage2Report Missouri school contact form from the administrative office.

For more information about Courage2Report Missouri awareness and education resources, call the Courage2Report Missouri Administrative Office at 866-362-6422.