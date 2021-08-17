Area seniors invited to sign up for senior showcase fashion, talent show

RDN REPORTS

Celebrate the community's senior citizens as they show off their talents and participate in a fashion show.

Seniors ages 55 and older may signup at the St. James Senior Center, 110 W. James Boulevard, to showcase their talent or be in the fashion show.

The fashion and talent show will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the St. James High School Auditorium, 101 E. Scioto St. in St. James.

All family-friendly talents are welcome, including singing, instrumentals, magic tricks, storytelling, poetry, or other fun and entertaining talent.