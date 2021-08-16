Waynesville St. Robert Chamber accepting community awards nominations

RDN REPORTS

The Waynesville St. Robert Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its annual Community Leadership Award Banquet.

The event is held to commemorate the hard work and dedication to the community exhibited by our area leaders, non-profit organizations and civic groups, as well as announces the Citizen of the Year.

The Chamber will also be presenting community awards and is currently accepting nominations.

All submissions are due to the Chamber office no later than Nov. 12.

Forms are available on the Chamber website, www.wsrchamber.com or at the Chamber office. The awards are listed below.

The Community Leadership Award Banquet on Feb. 11, 2022 is sponsored by Sellers-Sexton Ford-Lincoln-Mazda.

2021 Charitable Business of the Year

This award is to honor businesses that have made significant charitable contributions to the community. Applicants are judged based on the extent of services provided to the community, the impact the services have, and the commitment the business has shown over time.

The award honors businesses that have made outstanding contributions to the economy and community. The business should also display leadership in business and community affairs, be actively involved in professional and/or trade associations and maintain equal opportunity employment.

Please attach a photo of outside the business with staff, a business summary, and explanation of why they are being nominated.

2021 Outstanding Contributor of the Year

This award recognizes an individual with a proven record of exceptional generosity who has demonstrated outstanding civic and charitable responsibility, and whose example encourages others to take leadership roles. Nominees must be an owner, partner or major shareholder of the business and must be active in the day-to-day management and operation of the business.

Please attach a photo, biography with list of contributions, and include the organizations the individual is associated with.

2021 Educator of the Year

The Chamber would like to recognize one individual that has made an outstanding contribution to the community through education. The recipient of this award performs a key function in providing an opportunity for the youth of today to become the leaders of tomorrow. A professional recognized in the field of education who has made a significant contribution through education to improve the Waynesville-St. Robert community. The individual should be competent and resourceful in providing strong ties between education and the business community. This individual should be nominated by his/her colleagues as an outstanding contributor to the field of education and should be respected by students and peers.

Please attach photo, biography, and a 150 summary to be read at the banquet.

2021 Community Non-Profit of the Year

An organization will be presented with this top achievement award to honor and recognize an outstanding non-profit organization. Applicants must have been a non-profit organization under section 501(c) (3) or (6) of the Internal Revenue Code for at least three years and have a local governance and management structure in place. Award will be presented based on the criteria of mission and program community impact.

Please attach a photo of organization, 150 word biography to include mission and programs with the impact of the community, and a 150 word summary to be read at the banquet.

2021 Community Improvement Award

This award will be presented to the business that makes the most significant improvements on their commercial property. These improvements can be made over a period of time in the Waynesville St. Robert Community.