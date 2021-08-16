St. Robert Chamber of Commerce accepting Citizen of the Year nominations

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Waynesville St. Robert Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its annual Citizen of the Year Award to be presented at our Community Leadership Awards Banquet.

From now until Nov. 12, the Chamber of Commerce will be accepting nominations from Chamber members.

A one page letter outlining the candidate’s qualifications and experience will comprise the formal nomination form, as well as a cover sheet including the following information: nominee’s name, home address, office address, home phone number, office phone number, sponsor, point of contact, day phone number, and a 150 word summary of the nominee with his or her photo.

The Citizen of the Year Award is meant to recognize a person who has performed outstanding and dedicated service to the community and towards helping others over time not for a particular year of service.

The individual nominated must have provided such service in the Waynesville St. Robert area.

Please mail or email your nominations to Waynesville-St. Robert Area Chamber of Commerce, 137 St. Robert Boulevard State Route B, St. Robert. Email: chamber@wsrchamber.com.

Nomination forms are available at the Chamber office and through the Chamber web site.