Rolla Parks and Recreation Department updates for fall
Rolla Parks and Recreation Department has updated its hours for fall and opened registration for the fall softball league, which begins Sept. 7.
There will be a manager’s meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1, at Eugene Northern Community Hall, 400 W. 4th St.
Residents can register for fall softball at https://rollamoparks.recdesk.com/Community/Program. Individuals with questions can reach out to Marie Crowley by emailing mcrowley@rollacity.org or Mallory Bourque mbourque@rollacity.org.
The department also updated hours for SplashZone, which will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Sunday until Sept. 5.
Rolla Parks and Recreation Department will also be hosting a Canine Plunge from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at SplashZone, where the pool will be open to pooches to close out the 2021 pool season.
The cost is $10 per person.