Rolla Parks and Recreation Department updates for fall

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Rolla Parks and Recreation Department has updated its hours for fall and opened registration for the fall softball league, which begins Sept. 7.

There will be a manager’s meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1, at Eugene Northern Community Hall, 400 W. 4th St.

Residents can register for fall softball at https://rollamoparks.recdesk.com/Community/Program. Individuals with questions can reach out to Marie Crowley by emailing mcrowley@rollacity.org or Mallory Bourque mbourque@rollacity.org.

The department also updated hours for SplashZone, which will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Sunday until Sept. 5.

Rolla Parks and Recreation Department will also be hosting a Canine Plunge from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at SplashZone, where the pool will be open to pooches to close out the 2021 pool season.

The cost is $10 per person.