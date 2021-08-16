Residents will earn $11 an hour while participating in Rolla Job Center's new virtual program

Rolla job seekers between the ages of 14-24 now have the opportunity to gain virtual work experience through The Career Club.

Individuals will earn $11 an hour while participating in the virtual training and transition to a minimum wage of $12 an hour following work experience placement.

Career Managers with Central Region Job Centers assist participants with job-seeking skills, personal management skills, meeting employer expectations, money management principles, good work habits and more.

According to Central Region Workforce Communications Coordinator and re-entry program manager Sundi Jo Graham, after training is complete, participants receive job placement, allowing them to implement their newly developed skills.

Participants commit to 80 hours of training, which takes between 4-8 weeks to complete, depending on their schedule.

Funding may be available for participants who may not have access to the internet, or a laptop computer and laptops will be on loan during the training.

To sign up or learn more, visit cwdregion.com/careerclub.

Central Region Job Centers also provide other services for employers and job seekers, such as talent search assistance through the MoJobs database, the ability to reach out to UI recipients, retention assistance, market information, ACT Workkeys, hiring incentives and veterans services.

Job Centers will also assist individuals in their job search and provide free resource computers, career and training services, workshops, skill assessments and work-based learning.

The work done to assist the communities of mid-Missouri is a collective effort of the Central Ozarks Private Industry Council, the Office of Workforce Development, the Central Workforce Development Board and numerous community partners.

The job center in Rolla is located at 1107 Kingshighway.

Contact Sundi Jo Graham at 573-578-2885, sundijo.graham@cwib.us, or visit cwdregion.com/wiw for more information.