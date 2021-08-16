Parson wades into Missouri auditor primary, headlining fundraiser for Scott Fitzpatrick

Jason Hancock

Missouri Independent

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to headline a fundraiser next month for Scott Fitzpatrick’s campaign for state auditor, wading into what promises to be a spirited Republican primary next year.

Fitzpatrick, who was appointed Missouri Treasurer by Parson in 2018 and won a full term last year, announced he would seek the GOP nomination for state auditor last month. Soon thereafter he was joined by state Rep. David Gregory of St. Louis County.

House Speaker Rob Vescovo of Arnold is also said to be considering a run.

An invite to the Sept. 28 St. Louis fundraiser, which was shared with The Independent, shows it is being organized by Beau and Suzy Brauer. According to previous donations disclosed to the Missouri Ethics Commission, Beau Brauer is president of Hunter Engineering in Bridgeton.

While the race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt will get the lion’s share of attention next year, Republicans are expected to make a major push in the auditor’s race. It’s currently the only statewide office in Missouri held by a Democrat, and incumbent Nicole Galloway has already announced she is not seeking re-election.

So far, no Democrats have announced they are running.

