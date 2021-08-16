First State Community Bank Awarded on the Forbes America’s Best in State Banks 2021 list

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

First State Community Bank has been named Forbes 2021 Best In-State Bank for the state of Missouri.

The prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Forbes America’s Best In State Bank is the one of only five banks in the state to make the awards list.

"We are proud to be a leading regional bank in Missouri,” said John Denkler, Chief Executive Officer of First State Bankhares. “We are incredibly grateful to our customers who allow us to be their trusted financial partner. Thank you for your confidence in First State Community Bank and for this recognition as one of the best banks in the state."

Between one and five banks and up to 10 credit unions were awarded the best-in-state designation by Forbes.

Nationwide, 135 banks, or only 2.7 percent of all banks in America, made the list, available here.

Forbes and Statista identified America’s Best-In-State Banks 2021 based on an independent survey of approximately 25,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate banks at which they have or previously have had checking accounts.

Participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction, as well as five sub dimensions: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.