Missouri Department of Natural Resources to launch new website

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will soon debut a new website.

According to web content coordinator Heidi Rice, one of the unique attributes the department is excited to debut on its new website is a document search feature, which is “the first-ever developed for a Missouri state government website."

“Citizens will be able to sort through thousands of documents, including fact sheets, guidance documents, forms, reports and other information using multiple filters and search options to easily find the document they need,” Rice said.

The department’s new website, scheduled to launch on Wednesday, will be hosted at dnr.mo.gov.

Director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Dru Buntin, said, “We recognize the department’s current website is outdated and difficult to navigate.

“We wanted to develop a more secure website that is intuitive for our customers to navigate and reflects our mission and commitment to the citizens of Missouri.”

Aside from a completely new look, users will notice the website content has been reorganized based on areas of focus, such as air, waste and recycling, water, energy, state parks and general topics.

The new website was also built with mobile optimization in mind, allowing content to flow easily between desktop and mobile devices.

The Department of Natural Resources' "Popular Services" menu will display permitting, financial opportunities, public notices, monitoring and reporting.

The department anticipates users will welcome the reorganized, simplified redesign.

When the website goes live, the department encourages visitors to explore it and provide feedback at dnr.mo.gov/accessibility.

For more information, contact the department at 573-751-1010 or communications@dnr.mo.gov.