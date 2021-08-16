Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes sponsors end of summer Palooza for military families at Fort Leonard Wood

RDN REPORTS

There are 250 families to receive supplemental food, household products at Aug. 21 back-to-school event, in partnership with Blue Star Families.

The Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes announced Monday that it will once again join with Blue Star Families of Missouri to help distribute non-perishable foods and hygiene products to active-duty and veteran military families living in and around Fort Leonard Wood.

The End-of-Summer Palooza event, scheduled for 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, will take place at the St. Robert Municipal Center, located at 194 Eastlawn Ave. in St Robert.

The Coalition is teaming up with Blue Star Families and Feed The Children to assist active-duty and veteran military families experiencing food insecurity in the Fort Leonard Wood area.

In addition to the food and household goods distribution, End-of-Summer Palooza will feature door prizes, fun games, crafts and activities, face painting, a free lunch of hot dogs and chips and free school supplies.

Advanced registration is required for this in-person event.

Due to limited food supply, organizers will randomly select up to 250 recipients to receive a non-perishable food box.

Those selected will receive a voucher via email featuring pick-up details, which must be presented at the event.

“We are so pleased to co-sponsor this fun, and meaningful, event with our friends at Blue Star Families,” National Spokesperson for the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes Mary Herrera said.

“As we endure continued pain and disruption from the pandemic and the economic crisis it unleashed, we know that many military families are still struggling to make ends meet. We hope this event provides some well-earned relief and fun for the entire family,” Herrera said.

To register in advance online, visit https://bsfsummerpalooza1.eventbrite.com.