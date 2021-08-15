States announces over 40,000 District 8 entries for Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program first drawing

RDN REPORTS

Gov. Mike Parson announced 40,562 residents in Phelps County’s 8th Congressional District entered the first drawing of Missouri’s Vaccine Incentive Program.

Parson said there were officially 495,296 Missouri residents who registered for the first drawing of the statewide COVID-19 vaccination program, which took place Friday.

Missouri’s Vaccine Incentive Program encourages residents ages 12 and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by allowing them to win a cash prize of $10,000 and offering adolescents a chance to win a $10,000 education savings account through the state treasurer’s office.

“MO VIP is playing a role in driving up vaccinations in our state,” Parson said in a news release Friday. “As Governor, I have worked hard to ensure that vaccines are widely available to all Missourians and focused on encouraging our citizens to get the facts from trusted experts. We’re excited to celebrate the winners and their choice to become vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Since the program’s launch on July 21, the state’s vaccine dashboard at MOStopsCovid.com/data shows more than 31,000 doses have been administered in Phelps County, and more than 17,000 individuals have initiated vaccination in the same period.

As of Saturday, more than 50 percent of the eligible population ages 12 and up in Missouri have completed vaccination.

“Everyone who gets vaccinated and enters this drawing is a winner in my mind, regardless of whether they receive a prize,” Department of Health and Senior Services’ Acting Director Robert Knodell said. “We know the vaccines give protection against severe illness, hospitalizations and death we have seen with COVID-19 - that’s the true definition of winning.”

Eighty winners — 10 from each congressional district — were randomly selected during Friday’s drawing from both the Red and White categories.

The winners will each receive a cash prize of $10,000.

Also, 20 adolescents from the Blue category were randomly selected to receive a $10,000 education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program.

A total of 900 individuals will be rewarded through October.

Confirmed winners will be announced two weeks following each drawing to allow time for records and eligibility to be verified.

Entries were accepted online through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday for the first drawing.

Residents can still enter the remaining drawings and only need to enter once.

Entries have been divided into three categories:

Red, residents ages 18 and up receiving at least one dose of vaccine on or after July 21.

White, residents ages 18 and up receiving at least one dose of vaccine before July 21.

Blue, residents ages 12 to 17 receiving at least one dose of vaccine at any time.

Official rules, frequently asked questions and a program timeline are available at MOStopsCovid.com/win.