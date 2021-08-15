Patrol to offer first accelerated academy for 114th Recruit Class

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Eric Olson announces it will offer its first 15-week accelerated academy to law enforcement professionals interested in becoming a trooper, the patrol’s newest approach to hire the most qualified applicants for the position of trooper.

Candidates must possess an active Missouri Class A POST license in good standing and have served a minimum of three consecutive years as a full-time Missouri POST-commissioned police officer in a traffic, patrol or investigations capacity.

Successful applicants will know their assignment prior to entering training as members of the 114th Recruit Class and be eligible to receive college credit upon graduation.

Military police and out-of-state law enforcement may also be eligible for the accelerated program.

All candidates must successfully complete the selection process for troopers to enter the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy.

The selection process for potential troopers has not changed and includes a written examination, a physical fitness for duty assessment, polygraph examination, background investigation and oral interview board.

Each troop will have written and physical examinations across the state after a conditional offer of employment, the applicant must successfully complete a medical examination that includes vision and hearing, psychological examination, a psychological interview, drug screening and final applicant review.

The 114th Recruit Class will report to the Patrol's Law Enforcement Academy on Jan. 18, 2022.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 18.

People interested in learning more about the first-ever Missouri State Highway Patrol Accelerated Academy can contact a Patrol recruiter at 1-800-796-7000, or may apply online at https://statepatrol.dps.mo.gov/pages/becomeatrooper then select "apply now."