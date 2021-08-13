State Rep. Bennie Cook selected to join Missouri Foundation for Health Legislative Learning Cohort

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

State Rep. Bennie Cook has been invited to join the Missouri Foundation for Health’s Legislative Learning Cohort, which provides comprehensive educational opportunities for lawmakers in an effort to learn more about a variety of topics to better serve their constituents and the State of Missouri.

This cohort will discuss trending policy topics such as: public health infrastructure, value-based, care, telehealth, drug pricing & costs and behavioral health.

Over the course of the next five months, this cohort will meet to gather more information on a variety of health issues. Experts from across the state and nation will lead the presentations and discussions on each issue, with the first session covering the fundamentals of the U.S. healthcare system, including an overview of insurance, payment and delivery systems, and quality of care.

“I appreciate the invitation to join this group to learn more about health policy for our state and our nation,” said Cook, R-Houston. “I look forward to continuing to grow as a legislator so that I may serve the people of my district to fullest of my abilities.

For more questions, call Rep. Cook’s office at 573-751-1490.