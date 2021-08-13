Phelps Health to hold free COVID-19 vaccine, physical clinic in St. James

Phelps Health is partnering with St. James Middle School and St. James High School for a COVID-19 and sports physical clinic during the schools’ open house.

Phelps Health will hold the free COVID-19 vaccine and physical clinic at St. James Middle School and St. James High School Thursday, Aug. 19.

Phelps Health will have Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available to St. James students, faculty, staff and families ages 12 and older.

The clinic will be held 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. James Middle School, 1 Tiger Drive, and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. James High School, 101 E. Scioto St.

Phelps Health asks individuals to bring a photo ID and insurance card.

There is no cost for the vaccination, and Phelps Health will offer free sports physicals to 7th and 12th-grade students.

Phelps Health providers will be available to answer questions about COVID-19, vaccines, returning to school and more.