Gov. Parson orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of United States Marine Corps Corporal Dalton Wayne Pierson

RDN REPORTS

Gov. Mike Parson Friday ordered the U.S. and Missouri flags at all government buildings statewide be flown at half-staff on Saturday in honor of United States Marine Corps Corporal Dalton Wayne Pierson, of Jefferson City.

Corporal Pierson, on Wednesday, July 28, was killed in the line of duty at Camp Leujene, North Carolina, where he was currently serving as a Corporal at Pioneer Platoon, 8th Engineer Support Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, with a Marine Logistics Group, with a Military Occupational Specialty of 1371 Combat Engineer.

The flags will be held at half-staff on the day Corporal Pierson is laid to rest. To view the proclamation, visit https://governor.mo.gov/media/pdf/governor-parson-orders-flags-fly-half-staff-honor-corporal-dalton-pierson.