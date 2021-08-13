Busy night for Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District

The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District responded to four fires Thursday, with one firefighter suffering from a minor injury.

Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District was first dispatched to the area of Highway P and Highway T at 8:52 p.m., where a power pole had been snapped in half and could have potentially been a hazard to those traveling on Highway P, the department said.

Due to the proximity to the road, Highway P was shut down in both directions. Crews were forced to remain on scene for close to 3 hours, the department said Friday.

While on the scene where the power pole snapped in half, the department was dispatched at 11:44 p.m. to the eastbound lane of Interstate 44, exit 169, for a tractor-trailer with a tire on fire.

The department said brush truck 6618 cleared Highway P and returned to the station, and rescue pumper 6614 and pumper tanker 6615 responded to the tractor-trailer fire.

While en route to the tractor-trailer fire, the department was then dispatched to assist the Edgar Springs and Duke fire departments with a two-story residential structure fire on Highway K.

While responding to the 169-mile marker, the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived at the scene and advised firefighters that the trailer was well involved and was carrying powdered ink, which led to an intense fire.

The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District said authorities completely shut down eastbound Interstate 44 Thursday night due to the complexity of the fire, and firefighters were unable to respond to the structure fire on Highway K.

The tractor on I-44 was moved away from the trailer, and crews stretched a front bumper line and began fire suppression.

Other units arrived on the scene and assisted with suppression efforts. According to the department, a total of 40 gallons of foam was used to extinguish the fire.

“Big Boys Towing was dispatched and played a large part in extinguishing the fire by helping us gain access to spots that were inaccessible due to the trailer collapsing,” the department said, with a total of 13 fire personnel responding to the scene.

The Missouri Department of Transportation and the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the tractor trailer fire.

Doolittle Rural Fire Protection district said personnel worked 9 hours responding to all four calls for service Thursday and remained on the scene of the tractor-trailer fire until 4:30 a.m.

The department said one Doolittle firefighter suffered a minor injury on the scene but did not require transport.