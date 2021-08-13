Bank employees bag some kindness for the St. James Community

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Bags of food are now ready for the St. James Commodity Day, Aug. 19, thanks to the employees of Phelps County Bank along with the Caring Center and Senior Center volunteers.

Commodity Day starts at 7:30 a.m. in the Caring Center parking lot and is open to the community to receive bags of food and supplies.

The St. James Caring Center thanks Phelps County Bank employees for lending their hands and time to make Commodity Day a successful endeavor again.

For more information concerning Commodity Day, contact Marilyn at 573-265-2047.