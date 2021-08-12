Missouri S&T Kappa Sigma fraternity wins national excellence award

RDN REPORTS

Missouri University of Science and Technology’s Beta Chi chapter of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity has won a Founders’ Award of Chapter Excellence for 2020-21 from its national organization.

The award is the benchmark award in the fraternity, recognizing chapter management, achievement and program development. Out of over 300 Kappa Sigma chapters in the United States and Canada, only 31 received this award in 2021.

“Winning a Founders’ Award of Chapter Excellence means that our chapter at Missouri S&T is not just one of the best chapters in Kappa Sigma, but is one of the best fraternity chapters on any college campus in North America,” said Adam J. Merillat, president of Kappa Sigma’s international board of directors.

During the 2020-21 academic year, the 92 members of the Beta Chi chapter completed more than 5,900 hours of community service and raised over $22,200 for charity. They raised an additional $1,400 for the Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign, which supports veterans and their families, and $3,600 for their chapter scholarship fund.

Founded in 1869 at the University of Virginia, Kappa Sigma is the largest college social fraternity in the world. It has over 200,000 living members, including 17,000 undergraduates at 300 chapters and colonies.