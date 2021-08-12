Meramec Regional Planning Commission to recognize Rolla residents at annual dinner

RDN REPORTS

Each year, Meramec Regional Planning Commission honors residents of the Meramec Region who give to their communities by volunteering their time, talents and support. It will honor two Rolla residents after the cancellation of the 2020 annual dinner.

The 2021 dinner will honor volunteers from both years with sixteen awards presented at Meramec Regional Planning Commission’s annual dinner on Oct. 21 at State Technical College of Missouri Student Activity Center in Linn at 1 Technology Drive.

The public is invited to attend the event in Linn, where residents must follow COVID-19 precautions.

The Meramec Regional Planning Commission will honor Rolla residents Nick Barrack and Judy Terry, nominated by board member and Rolla City Administrator John Butz.

Other individuals and agency representatives and community organizations being recognized by the Meramec Regional Planning Commission for 2020 contributions to their communities are:

— Ralph and Jerry Voss, of Linn, nominated by Osage County Presiding Commissioner Darryl Griffin and Meramec Regional Planning Commission Board Member Don Claycomb.

— Paula Pierce, of Hermann, nominated by Gasconade County Presiding Commissioner Larry Miskel.

— Joe Brand, of Salem, nominated by Dent County Presiding Commissioner Darryl Skiles.

— Bruce Harrill, of Waynesville, nominated by Meramec Regional Planning Commission board member Luge Hardman.

— Vicki Nelson, of Belle, nominated by Meramec Regional Planning Commission board member Steve Vogt.

— The City of Crocker Park Board, nominated by Crocker Mayor Glen Smith.

— Kris and Carrie Richards, of Potosi, nominated by Meramec Regional Planning Commission board member Steve Vogt.

— Paige Breeding, of Vienna, nominated by Maries County Presiding Commissioner Vic Stratman.

Individuals being recognized by Meramec Regional Planning Commission for 2021 contributions to their communities are:

— Stacey Kelly, of Belle, nominated by Meramec Regional Planning Commission board member Steve Vogt.

— Judy Terry, of Rolla, nominated by Meramec Regional Planning Commission board member John Butz.

— Larry Kampeter, of Vienna, nominated by Maries County Presiding Commissioner Vic Stratman.

— Amanda Wieberg, of Vienna, nominated by Maries County Presiding Commissioner Vic Stratman.

— Gracie Schultz, of Belle, nominated by Meramec Regional Planning Commission board member Steve Vogt.

Tickets for the event will cost $35. For reservations, contact the Meramec Regional Planning Commission at 573-265-2993. The deadline for reservations is Oct. 7.

A reception will be held before the dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will start at 6:30 p.m. with a program and awards presentation following.

The Eugene E. Northern award, the highest honor given by Meramec Regional Planning Commission for volunteers and community service, will also be announced at the Annual Dinner for 2020 and 2021.

The Eugene E. Northern award recipient is kept secret until announced at the annual dinner.