Don Robinson State Park hosts #HikeUnited21

Don Robinson State Park invites the public to a 2.4 mile hike at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 as part of the national #HikeUnited21 initiative.

All are invited to come together to break down barriers and create an opportunity for those who have felt excluded from the outdoors and have historically been underrepresented.

The program is free, but requires pre-registration at mostateparks.com/event/91531/hikeunited21.

Participants are required to bring their own snacks, water, sun protection and bug spray.

Comfortable hiking shoes and clothes are recommended.

Hike United is a national initiative and a way to get people out on the trails during the month of August and bring people together in a time when it feels people are more divided than ever.

It can be with friends, family or soloing it.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Don Robinson State Park is located at 9275 Byrnesville Road in Cedar Hill.

For more information about the hike or other events at the park, call 636-257-3788.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.