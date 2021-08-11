WGU Missouri launches up to $50K in scholarship for adults

RDN REPORTS

The online, fully nonprofit university will award up to $50,000 in scholarships to incoming students who apply by Sept. 30.

In celebration of back-to-school season, Western Governors University Missouri has announced it will award $50,000 in scholarships to help make earning a college degree a reality for busy adults who wish to further their education.

Each Back to School Scholarship is valued at up to $2,500 and is open to new students interested in earning a bachelor’s or master’s degree in any of the university’s 60+ degree programs in IT, business, K-12 teacher education and healthcare professions, including nursing. Students can apply online at www.wgu.edu/B2S through Sept. 30.

The scholarships will be applied at the rate of $625 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. Though multiple scholarships will be awarded, this is a competitive program, and scholarships will be granted based on a candidate’s academic record, financial need, readiness for online study, and current competency, as well as other considerations.

Chancellor of WGU Missouri Dr. Angie Besendorfer said, “While going back to school can be a challenging prospect for many, we are committed to student success and proud to be able to offer this scholarship to help ease the financial burden for those making the leap to go back to school this fall.”

“WGU Missouri offers an affordable, flexible degree path for individuals working fulltime and raising families, who also have what it takes to be successful students – even if it’s been years or decades since they last opened a textbook,” Besendorfer added.

Designed to meet the needs of adult learners, WGU Missouri’s competency-based education model allows students to take advantage of their knowledge and experience to move quickly through material they already know so they can focus on what they still need to learn.

Students complete their programs by studying on schedules that fit their lives, advancing as soon as they demonstrated that they have mastered the subject matter.

WGU faculty members work one-on-one with students as mentors, offering guidance, support, and individualized instruction.

While WGU Missouri’s degree programs are rigorous and challenging, competency-based learning makes it possible for students to accelerate their progress, saving both time and money.

For more information about WGU Missouri or available scholarships, visit Missouri.wgu.edu.