Upcoming Phelps County community events through September

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Here is a line-up of community events scheduled through September in Phelps County:

Phelps County Back-to-School Resource Fair

When & Where: Wednesday, Aug. 11, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Rolla Lions Club Park. Mercy Health and Your Community Health Center are proud to be partnering for this year’s Phelps County Back to School Resource Fair. Join members of the community for a fun filled afternoon of face paintings, hot dogs, dental and medical information and free school supplies.

A Fair to Remember

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 14, at Rolla Lions Club Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Rolla Lions Club Park. Come join the community for an afternoon of fun for the whole family while fundraising for the Alzheimer’s Association. The St. James Race to End Alzheimers will be selling tickets for $1 a piece at the Gazebo entrance of Lions Club park to participate in fun games and activities. They will also be holding a silent auction of many items to bid on at the event. The Lions Den will be selling food and refreshments to accommodate lunch and snack needs.

Cruise Night

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 14, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Big Lots Parking Lot, 1001 S. Bishop Ave. The Rolla Cruisin’ Committee is having their Cruise Night. For more information, contact Jim Larson at 573-364-0865.

Community Vaccination Clinic

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 14, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Phelps Health Delbert Day Cancer Institute, 1060 W 10th St. Phelps Health will have Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available on a walk-in basis for anyone ages 12 and older. Pre-registration is required at https://bit.ly/37w0cAo. There is no cost for vaccination.

Prayer to Combat Addiction

When & Where: Sunday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m., at Calvary Assemble of God, 148 W. Little Oaks Road. Join Calvary Assembly of God for a night of worship and prayer. For more information and to receive updates about other prayer nights, email Cindy: bcwhitelock1@gmail.com

Your Community Health Center Back-to-School Bash

When & Where: Friday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 1081 E. 18th St., in Rolla. As back-to-school approaches, its important to get your child’s yearly checkup. Your Community Health Center will be offering free well-child checks, dental screenings immunizations and sports physicals to get your child ready for school.

National Kidney Foundation: Rolla Walk-A-Thon

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 21, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Phelps County Fairgrounds on Highway 63 South, in Rolla, the National Kidney Foundation is hosting the first annual Rolla Walk-A-Thon at the Phelps County Fairgrounds. There will be a cornhole tournament as well as a horseshoe tournament. For more information, please contact Mara at 573-201-0325.

Virtual Public House Trivia

When & Where: Every Monday at 6:30 p.m. join Public House for great beer, food and trivia at the Public House, 600 N. Rolla St. It’s free to play. Community members can win Public House gift certificates.

Crush Festival

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 21, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., in The Gardens at St. James Winery, 540 State Route B, in St. James. Celebrate the beginning of the St. James Winery grape harvest at the 2021 Crush Festival. Stomp grapes, listen to live music, watch a cooperage demo and relax with great wine and craft beer all in The Gardens. This is an outdoor space located between St. James Winery and Public House Brewing Company. This is a rain or shine event.

Schedule:

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Grape Stomp

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Live Music by Justyn Moreland

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Cooperage Demo

3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Live Music by Mark Moebeck

5:30 p.m. – Food Demo

6 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Live Music by The Velvet Bricks

Shrimp Boil. (Times and tickets available soon) This is a kid and pet-friendly event.

Beer, Pizza and a Movie in the Gardens

When & Where: Thursday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., at the Gardens, 551 State Route B, in St. James. Seating is limited so come early and grab some pizza and pints. Public House will be open late this evening with the kitchen remaining open until 9:30 p.m. This is a free to attend event and kids are welcome. Please, no outside food or drink is allowed, but you may purchase wine (keep receipt) from the St. James Winery Tasting Room and bring it in The Gardens. Check out the full 2021 lineup: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Aug. 26, Wayne’s World, Sept. 30.

Wills and Wealth: How to Avoid Court and Conflict Seminar

When & Where: Thursday, Aug. 26, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at The Centre, 1200 Holloway St., in Rolla. Estate Planning Attorney Michele Kelsaw of MK Legal Planning and Edward Jones Advisor Lindsey Shockley will be hosting an educational seminar free to the public, titled, “Wills & Wealth: How to Pass Your Assets to Your Loved Ones Without Court and Conflict.” Attendees will learn what tools and strategies will allow your family to avoid court and conflict. Michele and Lindsey will discuss what tax changes may be coming and how to build flexibility into your plan. Refreshments will be provided. RSVP by calling MK Legal Planning at 573-578-2848 or emailing support@mklegalplanning.com.

Pups & Pints

When & Where: Friday, Aug. 27, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Meramec Vineyards, 600 State Route B, in St. James. Bring your pooch and friends out to support the Pups & Pints charity of the month. Every Friday, bring your pup out to support these local charities. Purchase a meal and bring your dog, and Meramec Vineyards Winery will also give you a free Pint glass from Missouri breweries. May: Loving Paws- Crocker, June: Cuba Animal Shelter, July: Phelps Co Animal Rescue, August: Animal Rescue Clinic, September: Waynesville Animal Shelter.

James & Mary Grisham Family and Friends Reunion

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Park, 575 Southview Dr., in Rolla. Lunch will be served at 12 p.m. Meat, drinks and paper-ware will be furnished by the reunion committee of James P. and Mary L. Grisham’s children. Please bring a dish to share. A memorial table will be set up. Bring pictures and mementos to share with relatives. Bring lawn chairs and cameras.

Summer Bash

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Downtown Bandshell, 901 N. Elm St., in Rolla. There will be food trucks, craft vendors, live entertainment and more. The farmer’s market will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, please contact akvendorevents@gmail.com.

Columbia College Fall Session

When & Where: Early Fall session begins Aug. 30 registration deadline is Aug. 29 at Columbia College Rolla. Columbia College class sessions last eight weeks and six sessions are available each year. Columbia College now offers a special military-affiliated tuition rate for currently serving military members, and their spouses and dependents. For more information, visit https://www.ccis.edu.

Golf for our Kids

When & Where: Aug. 30, at Oak Meadow Country Club. Schedule: 11 a.m. - check in, lunch and putting contest, 12 p.m. - tee time, 4 p.m. - awards and refreshments. This year’s proceeds will support Greentree Christian Church’s local agency G.R.A.C.E. for Christmas. Registration will help provide food and clothing, as well as Christmas gifts, to kids and their families in the Rolla community. Registration is $400 per team. The deadline to register is Aug. 16. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/golf4ourkids. Includes one mulligan per player.

Private Pesticide Applicator Training

When & Where: Sept. 7, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Phelps County Extension Center located in the Phelps County Courthouse, 200 N. Main St., in Rolla. Missouri law requires all purchasers and users of restricted-use pesticides to attend a training session to be certified for a private applicator license. During this training, participants will learn about safe handling of pesticides, proper mixing, calibration techniques, environmental ramifications of improper mixing or careless application, chemical breakdown of pesticides in the environment, what records are needed, pesticide formulations, personal protective gear and how to clean it, pesticide storage, common Missouri pests and integrated post management. Each farm must have a copy of the Private Pesticide Applicator Training Manual. Register online or contact the Phelps County Extension office at 573-458-6256.

Native Plant Sale

When & Where: Sept. 11, 8 a.m. to noon, at Audubon Trails Nature Center. COVID-19 precautions required for everyone’s safety.

Downtown Dishes and Drinks

When & Where: Sept. 11, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Pine Street in downtown Rolla. Stroll the streets of downtown Rolla for an amazing sampling of food and drinks from some of Rolla’s favorite downtown bars & restaurants. Enjoy an afternoon and evening of food, fun and entertainment.

5K to Remember

When & Where: Sept. 11, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park Southview Drive in Rolla. Coordinated by the VFW Post 2025 & Auxiliary, the 5K to Remember will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11. The race day registration begins at 8 a.m. The race starts at 9 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. For more information, call 573-364-2025.

Evening Social Mixer

When & Where: Tuesday, Sept. 14, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at The Lodge Deck and Great Room at Echo Bluff State Park, 34489 Echo Bluff Drive in Eminence. Dinner and drinks are on your own. Join community leaders from around the Southcentral region for fellowship and conversation about the economic future of the area. For questions call Sally Burbridge, Economic Development Director with the city of Salem and Dent County at 573-729-2428 or economic@salemmo.com.

Comedy for Cardiac

When & Where: Sept. 18, 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Rolla Downtown Band Shell, 901 N. Elm St., in Rolla. Join the community for an evening of laughter and entertainment featuring a live performance by comedian Taylor Mason. Visit, https://phelpshealth.salsalabs.org/comedy4cardiac to sponsor or buy a ticket to the event. Vendors who would like to support this event, or those who have any questions please email foundation@phelpshealth.org or call Bobbie Jo Stiritz at 573-458-7143.

Recovery Celebration

When & Where: Sept. 24 at 6 p.m at New Dimension Christian Ministry, 127819 County Road 5110 off Highway 72, in Rolla. The event is presented by New Dimension Christian Ministry to celebrate addiction and mental health recovery with guest and community speakers. For more information, contact Tuesday Florence at 816-5098-0073 or email tuesday.florence@gmail.com.