Meramec Regional Planning Commission to host opioid use disorder awareness walk in Steelville

The Meramec Regional Planning Commission Rural Opioid Initiatives, the Meramec Region’s Rural Opioid Program and Opioid Affected Youth Initiative, in partnership with Mid-MO Addiction Awareness Group will host an opioid use disorder awareness walk in Steelville beginning at 10 a.m., Aug.21.

The walk aims at providing awareness for opioid use disorder.

MRPC’s rural opioid initiatives work to educate, increase awareness and identify prevention strategies for opioid use disorder throughout the Meramec Region for youth, children, families and adults.

Resource information will be available at the walk.

Area residents are encouraged to join the walk or stop by the information booth to learn about resources for persons and families suffering from opioid use disorder.

Participants will meet at the Steelville Schools Administration Building, 817 Main St. in Steelville, where sign-ups will be available.

The walkers will then travel left onto Missouri Highway 19 South and proceed through town. There will be a water stop in the community parking lot by Dollar General. Participants will then return to the administration building, following the same route.

The Meramec Regional Planning Commission requests all pets be left at home, and is encouraging people wear masks and practice social distancing.

“We are excited to work with MAAG to bring SUD awareness walks to our region,” said Bonnie Prigge, executive director of MRPC. “From 2015-2019, 41 people in Crawford County died of drug overdoses. Twenty-seven of those were opioid overdoses. When we look at Crawford and its neighboring counties of Gasconade, Phelps, Dent, and Washington, there were 186 overdose deaths for that timeframe with 110 of those deaths being opioid overdoses.”

Statistics for 2020 are not yet finalized, Prigge added.

“Those who lose their lives to opioids are only a small portion of those who suffer from Substance Use Disorder, and it has a tremendous impact on families and communities,” Prigge said. “The purpose of the walk is making others aware of SUD in our communities as MRPC and its partners look for solutions that will aid with prevention, treatment and recovery.”

MAAG’s mission is to raise community awareness, share accurate information and break the stigma that surrounds substance use disorder.

“SUD awareness walks bring light to the issue of substance use disorder to the communities where they take place,” said Christa Harmon, MRPC community development specialist assistant. “We walk together, not ashamed of our loved ones who suffer from SUD. We walk together to be a voice for those who have lost their lives due to overdose. We walk together to show recovery can happen.”

Persons needing more information on the walk can contact Christa Harmon at 573-265-2993 or by email at charmon@meramecregion.org. Pre-registration is not required.

Meramec Regional Planning Commission is in the third year of a federal grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration to collectively reduce the morbidity and mortality rate related to opioid overdoses in our rural communities.

This grant is specific to Crawford, Dent, Maries and Phelps counties.

This awareness walk is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of an award totaling $738,500 with zero percentage financed with non-governmental sources.

The views expressed do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS or the U.S. Government.

OAYI is a three-year cooperative award through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. The project was created to develop data-driven, coordinated responses to identify and address challenges, resulting from opioid misuse, that is impacting youth and community safety in the eight-county Meramec Region.

OAYI’s mission is to educate youth and families on opioid-misuse prevention and serve as a conduit to expand availability and knowledge of intervention and recovery programs in the Meramec Region of Missouri.