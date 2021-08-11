Free National Teen Defensive Driving program heads to Jefferson City

RDN REPORTS

The national teen defensive driving program Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe, established by former drag racing champion Doug Herbert, will head to Jefferson City at the end of August, with free sessions available for local teens.

Herbert established the program Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe (B.R.A.K.E.S.) after tragically losing his two sons, Jon and James, in a car crash in 2008. Herbert said he turned that personal tragedy into a lifesaving mission that has trained more than 45,000 teens across the country.

Utilizing vehicles provided by Kia Motors, the program offers teens extensive behind-the-wheel instruction from professional trainers, including current and former law enforcement officers and professional racing drivers, teaching the teens and their parents how to be safer on the road.

Exercises at the event will include Distracted Driving Awareness, Panic Braking, Crash Avoidance, Drop-wheel/Off-road Recovery and Car Control/Skid Recovery.

According to B.R.A.K.E.S., car crashes are the number one cause of death among teens, ending more lives every day than murder, suicide or disease. The result — B.R.A.K.E.S. graduates are 64 percent less likely to get in a crash within their first three years of driving.

The 501(c)(3) organization, founded by multi-time Top Fuel drag racing champion, Herbert, will hold the free event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at Missouri Emergency Vehicle Operation Course Training Center, located at 2302 Militia Drive in Jefferson City.