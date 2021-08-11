Fast Track Incentive Grant application now open for 2021-22 academic year

RDN REPORTS

­­The Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant application for the 2021-22 academic year is officially open.

Fast Track, administered by the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development, is a state financial aid program for adults. Grant recipients receive assistance to work toward a certificate, a degree, or an industry-recognized credential that fills a high-need skills gap.

Individuals who have not already earned a bachelor’s degree, are at least 25 years old or have not been enrolled in any school within the last two years, and who meet certain income caps can apply for a Fast Track grant.

The grants are designed to ensure, when combined with other governmental financial aid, that tuition and fees are fully covered.

“Fast Track approved programs vary from nursing, to accounting, business, welding, and more,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education. “Adults hoping to finish a degree they started years ago, earn a promotion, or change careers have a lot of program options to choose from. We are excited that Fast Track continues to grow and provide even more opportunities for Missouri’s adult learners.”

A list of high-need occupations and program categories was developed utilizing long-term occupational projections developed by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.

The Coordinating Board for Higher Education approved a final list for the 2021-22 academic year during its March meeting, adding public health to the list of approved programs.

The Fast Track program was launched in August 2019 at public colleges and universities, with awards first distributed in January 2020. In August 2020, the list of eligible institutions was expanded to include participating non-profit private universities.

The program’s average award amount for 2020-21 was $4,107. Allied health, business/accounting, and computer science were the most popular program areas among grant recipients.

Students can access the 2021-22 application from the homepage of journeytocollege.mo.gov, in the State Financial Aid Portal under “Estimate Eligibility.” Interested applicants should also enroll at the college or university they plan to attend, and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Learn more about the Fast Track Grant at mofasttrack.com.