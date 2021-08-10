State triples mutual aid ambulances to help area hospitals address rise in COVID-19 caseloads

The state is tripling the number of mutual aid ambulances to address the rising COVID-19 caseloads straining hospitals as well as pushing Missouri’s new vaccine incentive program where residents can register for a chance to win $10,000 in cash or money towards an education savings account.

Gov. Mike Parson announced that Missouri is tripling the number of mutual aid ambulances that provide long-haul patient transfers to help ease the pressure on local hospitals as the Delta variant of COVID-19 has increased hospital admissions.

Thirty ambulances and more than 60 trained personnel began arriving in five regions of the state Friday after Parson said ambulance strike teams positioned in Springfield had been highly effective in helping save lives and ease hospital caseloads.

“These 30 new ambulance teams triple our transport capacity and expand it to the entire state, as needed. Our health care professionals are performing heroically to save lives as the Delta variant dramatically increases hospital admissions. We will continue to support our health care heroes across the state,” Parson said.

The new ambulance strike teams, provided in response to a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, include 20 advanced life-support ambulances, five basic life-support ambulances, five specialty care ambulances, and required medical and support personnel.

According to the governor’s office, the teams are tasked with operating anywhere there is a critical need in Missouri through Sept. 5 and will be initially positioned in south-central Missouri, southwest Missouri, the Kansas City area, northeast Missouri and northwest Missouri.

Thirteen federally-provided life support ambulances in southwest Missouri will replace the ten ambulances provided through the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management and an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request from the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency.

According to a release from the governor’s office, since they began working in Missouri, the ten ambulances have logged more than 53,000 miles on 223 patient transports. Some of those transports required roundtrips of seven to nine hours or more.

Also, Parson said, “Delta is the most aggressive and transmissible variant of COVID-19, and it is more important than ever to take advantage of the highly effective vaccines.”

“Vaccination is the best way to prevent serious illness from COVID-19. Vaccinations are free and available across the state, often with no appointment necessary, and vaccinated Missourians will have their shot at $10,000 cash or $10,000 toward an education saving account,” Parson added.

The state plans to award 900 individuals through its vaccine incentive program MO VIP.

Missouri residents ages 18 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine may register for a chance to win $10,000, and residents ages 12 to 17 may register for a chance to win a $10,000 education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is partnering with the Missouri Lottery to draw 180 winners in five randomized drawings, beginning Friday.

The state is accepting entries through a secure online form that residents can fill out at mostopscovid.com/win.

The state will not be pulling vaccination records for automatic enrollment into the program.

Residents who register will be eligible to win in all of the state's drawings and receive an email verification upon submission that will serve as an official entry confirmation.

Winners will be selected from three state categories through Oct. 20.