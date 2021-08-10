Patrol says Missouri man drowned in Lake of the Ozarks

Associated Press

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks, marking the state's second fatal drowning over the past weekend, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Sean Jouglard, 21, of Waterloo, was swimming in the lake Sunday afternoon when he drowned, the patrol said. Jouglard was in a boat when he jumped into the water to swim, but did not resurface. He was pronounced dead just before 3 p.m. Sunday. Investigators said he was not wearing a life jacket.

On Friday, a 6-year-old Kansas City boy drowned in the Elk River. The patrol said the boy waded out into the water and was not wearing a safety floatation device. The boy's name has not been released.