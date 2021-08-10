Ozark Actors Theatre, Missoula Children's Theatre holding free student workshop for The Snow Queen

As part of the Missoula Children's Theatre internal touring project, Ozark Actors Theatre is inviting Kindergarten through 12th-grade students to participate in a free week-long workshop for the production of "The Snow Queen."

The Missoula Children's Theatre production, presented locally by Ozark Actors Theatre, will star 50-60 school-age children with acting and assistant director roles available.

Missoula Children's Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup, with the theatre's touring actors and directors conducting rehearsals throughout the week.

Assistant directors will also be cast to help in rehearsals and take on essential backstage responsibilities.

Ozark Actors Theatre will hold auditions from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27. Rehearsals will begin following auditions at 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Each child who attends the audition will need to be present for the entire two hours, but children do not need to prepare for the audition.

Missoula Children's Theatre's team of actors and directors will guide the children through the audition process with easy-to-follow instructions on basic movement, lines and song.

At the end of the 2 hour audition, the cast will be announced, and each cast member will receive a rehearsal schedule for the week.

Missoula Children's Theatre rehearsals last 4.5 hours each day with two 2 hour sessions that include a short snack break in-between.

Although not all cast members will need to attend every session, those auditioning must have a schedule for the entire week.

If selected, cast members must be able to attend all rehearsals required for their role.

Performances of the musical conceived and written by Michael McGill will take place at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Cedar Street Playhouse, 701 N. Cedar St.

The musical, which also features music and lyrics by McGill, is part of Ozark Actors Theatre's education program designed to build resilience and determination in students and help them master complex skills.

Tickets to the performance will go on sale at 4 p.m. Sept. 27. Tickets are $12 each for adults and $6 each for children.

For more information, visit www.ozarkactorstheatre.org.