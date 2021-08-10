Learn defensive movements, tactics at University Police Department's free women’s self defense class

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The University Police Department at Missouri University of Science and Technology will host a free women’s self-defense class open to all residents.

The free women’s self-defense training and certification will be offered at 4 p.m. on Sept. 2 and Sept. 9 and will empower women by teaching self-defense through hands-on training of defensive movements and tactics.

Residents will learn awareness, prevention, risk reduction, and avoidance strategies, as well as gain an understanding of the best practices to minimize exposure to dangerous situations when dating and going to parties.

The class will also cover how to respond during and directly following a dangerous situation.

To sign up for the class, contact officer Molly Kaufman at kaufmanmm@mst.edu.

Participants must attend both sessions.

Individuals who have questions can also contact the University Police Department at 573-341-4300.