Save the Date: Upcoming Phelps County Events

Here is a line-up of community events scheduled through the end of August in Phelps County:

Phelps County Back-to-School Resource Fair

When & Where: Wednesday, Aug. 11, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Rolla Lions Club Park. Mercy Health and Your Community Health Center are proud to be partnering for this year’s Phelps County Back to School Resource Fair. Join members of the community for a fun filled afternoon of face paintings, hot dogs, dental and medical information and free school supplies.

A Fair to Remember

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 14, at Rolla Lions Club Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Rolla Lions Club Park. Come join the community for an afternoon of fun for the whole family while fundraising for the Alzheimer’s Association. The St. James Race to End Alzheimers will be selling tickets for $1 a piece at the Gazebo entrance of Lions Club park to participate in fun games and activities. They will also be holding a silent auction of many items to bid on at the event. The Lions Den will be selling food and refreshments to accommodate lunch and snack needs.

Cruise Night

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 14, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Big Lots Parking Lot, 1001 S. Bishop Ave. The Rolla Cruisin’ Committee is having their Cruise Night. For more information, contact Jim Larson at 573-364-0865.

Community Vaccination Clinic

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 14, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Phelps Health Delbert Day Cancer Institute, 1060 W 10th St. Phelps Health will have Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available on a walk-in basis for anyone ages 12 and older. Pre-registration is required at https://bit.ly/37w0cAo. There is no cost for vaccination.

Prayer to Combat Addiction

When & Where: Sunday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m., at Calvary Assemble of God, 148 W. Little Oaks Road. Join Calvary Assembly of God for a night of worship and prayer. For more information and to receive updates about other prayer nights, email Cindy: bcwhitelock1@gmail.com

Your Community Health Center Back-to-School Bash

When & Where: Friday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 1081 E. 18th St., in Rolla. As back-to-school approaches, its important to get your child’s yearly checkup. Your Community Health Center will be offering free well-child checks, dental screenings immunizations and sports physicals to get your child ready for school.

National Kidney Foundation: Rolla Walk-A-Thon

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 21, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Phelps County Fairgrounds on Highway 63 South, in Rolla, the National Kidney Foundation is hosting the first annual Rolla Walk-A-Thon at the Phelps County Fairgrounds. There will be a cornhole tournament as well as a horseshoe tournament. For more information, please contact Mara at 573-201-0325.

Virtual Public House Trivia

When & Where: Every Monday at 6:30 p.m. join Public House for great beer, food and trivia at the Public House, 600 N. Rolla St. It’s free to play. Community members can win Public House gift certificates.

Crush Festival

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 21, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., in The Gardens at St. James Winery, 540 State Route B, in St. James. Celebrate the beginning of the St. James Winery grape harvest at the 2021 Crush Festival. Stomp grapes, listen to live music, watch a cooperage demo and relax with great wine and craft beer all in The Gardens. This is an outdoor space located between St. James Winery and Public House Brewing Company. This is a rain or shine event.

Schedule:

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Grape Stomp

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Live Music by Justyn Moreland

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. – Cooperage Demo

3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Live Music by Mark Moebeck

5:30 p.m. – Food Demo

6 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Live Music by The Velvet Bricks

Shrimp Boil. (Times and tickets available soon) This is a kid and pet-friendly event.

Beer, Pizza and a Movie in the Gardens

When & Where: Thursday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., at the Gardens, 551 State Route B, in St. James. Seating is limited so come early and grab some pizza and pints. Public House will be open late this evening with the kitchen remaining open until 9:30 p.m. This is a free to attend event and kids are welcome. Please, no outside food or drink is allowed, but you may purchase wine (keep receipt) from the St. James Winery Tasting Room and bring it in The Gardens. Check out the full 2021 lineup: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Aug. 26, Wayne’s World, Sept. 30.

Wills and Wealth: How to Avoid Court and Conflict Seminar

When & Where: Thursday, Aug. 26, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at The Centre, 1200 Holloway St., in Rolla. Estate Planning Attorney Michele Kelsaw of MK Legal Planning and Edward Jones Advisor Lindsey Shockley will be hosting an educational seminar free to the public, titled, “Wills & Wealth: How to Pass Your Assets to Your Loved Ones Without Court and Conflict.” Attendees will learn what tools and strategies will allow your family to avoid court and conflict. Michele and Lindsey will discuss what tax changes may be coming and how to build flexibility into your plan. Refreshments will be provided. RSVP by calling MK Legal Planning at 573-578-2848 or emailing support@mklegalplanning.com.

Pups & Pints

When & Where: Friday, Aug. 27, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Meramec Vineyards, 600 State Route B, in St. James. Bring your pooch and friends out to support the Pups & Pints charity of the month. Every Friday, bring your pup out to support these local charities. Purchase a meal and bring your dog, and Meramec Vineyards Winery will also give you a free Pint glass from Missouri breweries. May: Loving Paws- Crocker, June: Cuba Animal Shelter, July: Phelps Co Animal Rescue, August: Animal Rescue Clinic, September: Waynesville Animal Shelter.

James & Mary Grisham Family and Friends Reunion

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Park, 575 Southview Dr., in Rolla. Lunch will be served at 12 p.m. Meat, drinks and paper-ware will be furnished by the reunion committee of James P. and Mary L. Grisham’s children. Please bring a dish to share. A memorial table will be set up. Bring pictures and mementos to share with relatives. Bring lawn chairs and cameras.

Summer Bash

When & Where: Saturday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Downtown Bandshell, 901 N. Elm St., in Rolla. There will be food trucks, craft vendors, live entertainment and more. The farmer’s market will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, please contact akvendorevents@gmail.com.