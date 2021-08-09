Rolla School District reminds families to complete free, reduced meal applications for 2021-22 school year

RDN REPORTS

While Rolla 31 School District will continue to offer free meals to students in the 2021-2022 school year, the district is urging families to complete a meal benefits form for other discounts that will support their child’s educational experience.

Students who qualify for meal benefits may also be eligible for discounted rates on academic assessments, school-aged childcare, wireless hotspots as well as scholarship opportunities and financial assistance.

Residents who complete the free and reduced lunch application will also help Rolla School District in many areas beyond free or reduced-price meals by ensuring the district qualifies for federal funds and programs.

Eligible families may complete a free and reduced lunch application online at https://www.myschoolapps.com/Home/PickDistrict, or fill out a paper application at their building office.

If a family has more than one child and only one child is listed on the Direct Certification list, then eligibility is extended to all children in the household.

For more information, visit Rolla31.org.